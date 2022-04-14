TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.29.

TSE TRP opened at C$72.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.77. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$71.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

