Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTNDY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 86,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,399. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

