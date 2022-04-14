Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

