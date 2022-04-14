Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TECK.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.62.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.09. 1,329,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.