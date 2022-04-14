Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 29th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

THQ opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

