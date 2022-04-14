Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $57.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 13,943,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,374,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.