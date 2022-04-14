Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.53 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.75) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.26) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.78 ($3.03).

ETR O2D opened at €2.74 ($2.98) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a one year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.16.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

