Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Cut to €9.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKAGY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.
About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
