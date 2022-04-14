Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

