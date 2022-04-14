Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $2,853,912. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 140.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

