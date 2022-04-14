Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 7,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,992. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.07) to €6.60 ($7.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.