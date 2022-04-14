Terracoin Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $504,565.77 and approximately $101.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00845359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00212173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026679 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

