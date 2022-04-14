Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,744,290 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
See Also
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.