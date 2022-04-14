Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,744,290 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

