Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

TCBI opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after buying an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

