Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

