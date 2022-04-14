TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.00. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 80,217 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 430,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

