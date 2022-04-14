The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of AES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 4,366,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.