The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

