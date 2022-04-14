The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 46,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,495,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

