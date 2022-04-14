The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $44.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

DAL stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

