The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $48.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 615,900 shares of company stock worth $23,092,705 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $98,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $36,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

