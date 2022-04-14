The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($80.43) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($77.28) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.89 ($71.62).

SHL traded up €0.30 ($0.33) on Thursday, hitting €55.30 ($60.11). The company had a trading volume of 527,646 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €45.17 ($49.10) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($73.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

