The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.