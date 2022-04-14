The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.42. 3,185,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

