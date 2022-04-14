The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.52. 4,563,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,648. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

