The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Down 2.6%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.32). 190,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 120,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
The company has a market capitalization of £17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.92.
The Ince Group Company Profile (LON:INCE)
