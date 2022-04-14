The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $49,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,259. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

