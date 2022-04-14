The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report $22.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.76 million to $23.00 million. Joint reported sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Joint stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $483.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Joint by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Joint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

