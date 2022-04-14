The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of KR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 5,258,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

