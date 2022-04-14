The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) CEO James Calvin O’rourke Sells 27,681 Shares of Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MOS stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 56.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

