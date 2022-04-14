The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,559. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

