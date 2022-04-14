The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the March 15th total of 320,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGFC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Shares of Very Good Food stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Very Good Food has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.