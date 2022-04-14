Thore Cash Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,205.42 and $116,207.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00268417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.