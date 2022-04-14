Throne One Day Volume Tops $3.48 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Throne has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.