Tidal Finance Hits Market Cap of $680,266.34 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $680,266.34 and approximately $502,812.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

