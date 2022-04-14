Tigress Financial Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $678.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.57.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $595.82. 82,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,319. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $362.55 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

