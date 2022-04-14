Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,404. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $587.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

