TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,397.00

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $666,443.46 and approximately $53,397.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.34 or 1.00019595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

