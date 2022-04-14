Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

