Tonya Austin Sells 282 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $17,368.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06.

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09.

Shares of ATRC opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

