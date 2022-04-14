Toople (LON:TOOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.
