Toople (LON:TOOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

About Toople (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

