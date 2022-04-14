Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,283. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

