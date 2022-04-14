Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

