Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.46. 465,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

