Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

