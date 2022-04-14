Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 479,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,840. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

