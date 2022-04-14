Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

ABT traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.69. 3,106,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

