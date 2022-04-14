Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.91. The company had a trading volume of 443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.