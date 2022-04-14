Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,829,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,383,656. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.