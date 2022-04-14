Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.51. 945,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

